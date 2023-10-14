KUANTAN, Oct 14 — The motion on keeping the president and deputy president’s posts uncontested at the upcoming party election next year is among the eight resolutions passed at the 77th State MIC Convention in Bentong today.

Pahang MIC chairman V. Arumugam said the combination of MIC president Tan Sri SA Vigneswaran and his deputy Datuk Seri M. Saravanan was authoritative in leading the party, so the grassroots wanted it to be retained for the unity of the party.

He said MIC Pahang expressed its full support for Vigneswaran’s leadership to continue steering the party successfully and the community empowerment agenda based on various positive changes since he helmed the MIC national leadership.

According to him, the convention, attended by 250 delegates from across Pahang, also proposed the repeal of Article 58.2.A of the party constitution, which states that a person can only hold the office of president for three consecutive terms.

“We are of the view that the Article is no longer applicable and relevant to the current leadership, who is actively implementing various transformation plans. This administration must continue without challenges and restrictions,” he said when contacted here today.

Arumugam said Pahang MIC had suggested that the motion to repeal Article 58.2.A could be tabled at the MIC General Assembly this year.

Besides, Arumugam said, the Pahang MIC has called for creating more career opportunities in government agencies for qualified Indian candidates.

Vigneswaran and Saravanan defended their respective posts for the 2021-2024 term after winning the posts unopposed in the party elections. — Bernama