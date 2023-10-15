SHAH ALAM, Oct 15 — MIC will collect funds from its members to ensure that it can continue to operate and to carry out programmes to strengthen the grassroots in preparation for the next general election.

Its president Tan Sri SA Vigneswaran said it is to ensure that MIC does not solely rely on external funding to assist the people, particularly the Indian community.

“I have informed all branch chiefs to collect funds from MIC members between RM50 and RM100 to ensure that the party does not depend on other people to conduct programmes,” he told reporters after opening the Selangor MIC annual general meeting, here, today. Also present was Selangor MIC chairman MB Raja.

Vigneswaran also urged MIC members who are entrepreneurs to support the party’s struggle by providing financial assistance.

“This is an effort to ensure that the social work carried out by MIC is not affected even though we do not hold positions in the government,” he said.

Vigneswaran also said that MIC will continue to support the Madani government led by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to ensure the country’s political and economic stability. — Bernama

