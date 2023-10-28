KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 28 — A total of 50 tonnes of humanitarian aid for the Palestinians in Gaza with a value of RM7 million are ready to be sent through Egypt.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the items were collected through the Ops Ihsan campaign by more than 40 local non-governmental organisations on October 21 and 22.

“The first shipment of the aid is scheduled to be sent to Al Arish International Airport via a special chartered cargo flight on Nov 3 funded by the Malaysian government,” the statement said.

The statement added that the next shipment will be sent by sea and will be deployed as soon as the latest details are received from the field by the Ops Ihsan team to the city of Ismaliyah in Egypt.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim previously said the total amount collected through the Palestine Humanitarian Trust Account (AAKRP) supervised by the ministry was RM81 million.

According to the ministry, the receipt of this donation into the account is in the process, where as of today (October 28), RM23 million has been deposited.

The ministry said the amount included funds received from corporate companies that promised to contribute during the AAKRP Fund Donation Presentation Ceremony on October 19 in Seri Perdana.

Following the high amount of donations going into the AAKRP account, the issuance of official receipts will take some time.

Cash donations can be channelled to AAKRP via the link https://shorturl.at/begq8.

Contributions made through AAKRP are eligible for tax deductions under Subsection 44(6) of the Income Tax Act (ACP) 1967. — Bernama