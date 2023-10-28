GEORGE TOWN, Oct 28 — Schools should apply academic and intellectual elements to deliver messages to students for a better understanding of the real issues unfolding in Palestine, said Youth and Sports Deputy Minister Adam Adli Abdul Halim.

He said it is essential to apply moral values to prevent students from being given inaccurate views or misunderstandings which may give rise to concerns from certain parties.

“Students must understand that the Palestine issue is a global one, and they must be given the opportunity to review, research, write, and explore media content that describes the real situation so that they can better appreciate the meaning of solidarity and comradeship.

“They should also be given an accurate view of how much the world needs peace. This is the responsibility of educators to teach children about universal peace as well as conduct activities capable of fostering goodwill and values,” he told reporters after attending the Northern Zone PKR Youth Convention at Pen Mutiara, Batu Maung, here today.

He was commenting on the call by 12 state assemblymen who asked the Ministry of Education (MOE) to review the decision to hold the Palestine Solidarity Week in public schools and institutions of learning, which is scheduled to start tomorrow.

Adam, who is also PKR Youth chief, said the government’s initiative in organising the programme is a good move but its delivery must be carefully implemented as students are still unclear on the issue.

“School children are currently surrounded by people talking about the Palestine issue but what education have we given them on the matter?

“We are worried that if we do not give them the proper guidance there will be parties who will take advantage and sway their minds,” he said, adding that he was confident MOE had appropriate guidelines.

Earlier, a joint statement from the 12 assemblymen called for the Palestine Solidarity Week to be reviewed in order to keep public schools and institutions of learning free from elements of revenge and violence.

Prior to this, Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek clarified that a school programme involving toy weapons, which went viral on social media, was not conducted according to the government’s guidelines.

She added that the programme was not part of the Palestine Solidarity Week, which will be held from tomorrow to November 3. — Bernama