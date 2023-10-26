KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 26 — The Education Ministry announced today a Palestine Solidarity Week will be held at all education institutions nationwide under the ministry’s purview from October 29 until November 3.

In a statement, the ministry said the programme is aimed at teaching students about humanitarian values such as empathy and concern towards the suffering experienced by others regardless of their background.

Calling it a necessary intervention to be implemented among students, the ministry said the programme is in support of the Malaysian government’s stance to continue together defending the rights and freedom of the Palestinian people.

“With the advancement of media and communication technologies, students are exposed to various types of content including those related to international conflicts and humanitarian crises.

“An intervention is necessary to provide clarification to these students after taking into account recent events,” it said in a statement posted on the ministry’s website.

Teaching institutions under the ministry include schools, vocational and matriculation colleges, and teacher education institutes.

The ministry explained that various activities will be held throughout this programme and catered to existing guidelines, schools and students involved.

“Through the organising of this programme, students are given exposure to cross-curricular elements specifically on global sustainability.

“Spiritual activities such as prayers will only involve Muslim students,” it added.