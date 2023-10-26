IPOH, Oct 26 — The number of flood evacuees in Perak remained unchanged at 277 people from 88 families, who are housed in three temporary relief centres (PPS) in Hilir Perak and Kerian districts, as of 8 this morning.

The State Disaster Management Committee Secretariat said that the Hilir Perak district recorded a total of 186 people, from 59 families, currently placed in Padang Tembak multipurpose hall, involving residents of Lorong Kedah, Lorong Belakang Klinik, Batu 9 Simpang Tiga, Batu 7, Batu 9, Batu 10 and Lorong Sidang Osman.

“Apart from that, there are 58 people, from 22 families, from Kampung Kilang Kacang and Kampung Batu 9 Changkat Jong, currently accommodated at the Teluk Intan Municipal Council (MPTI) hall.

“In Kerian, the relief centre at Sekolah Kebangsaan Changkat Lobak provides shelter to 33 people, from seven families, from Kampung Matang Tengah,” it said in a statement.

It also said that the Public Works Department (PWD) has temporarily closed Jalan Kubu Gajah Ijok-Sumpitan in Selama to all vehicles due to landslides and that the public can use Jalan Pintasan Kampung Sumpitan-Kampung Masjid as an alternative route.

Meanwhile, the Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID) reported that the water level of Sungai Bidor is still at a dangerous level at 3.93 metres (m), compared with 3.97 meters recorded last night. — Bernama