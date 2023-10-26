SEPANG, Oct 26 — Three Malaysians, who were victims of human trafficking by a Macau scam syndicate in Peru and were rescued by the South American country’s authorities, returned home safely today.

The trio consisting of two women and a man aged between 23 and 25 arrived at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) here at about 1.30pm.

Deputy Foreign Minister Datuk Mohamad Alamin said the three victims were among the 43 Malaysian citizens who were duped into working for the Macau scam syndicate and who were rescued by Peruvian police on October 7.

“The rest of the victims are still in Peru and placed in a safe (house) location under the supervision of the Peruvian authorities,” he said in a press conference with the three victims who arrived from Peru at KLIA here today.

Mohamad Alamin said the Malaysian Embassy in Lima, Peru, will coordinate the repatriation of 37 more victims, who are scheduled to arrive in Malaysia in batches on October 28, 29, 30 and November 1.

He said three more Malaysian citizens are still being held by Peruvian authorities for further investigation under local laws.

Mohamad Alamin said the syndicate’s modus operandi was to lure victims with lucrative job offers in hospitality, cooking and casinos with air tickets, accommodation and free food through social media platforms.

“Wisma Putra will redouble its efforts (with awareness campaigns) so that job-seekers are more sensitive and alert. Do check thoroughly the authenticity of any job offer received and don’t be easily deceived,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mohamad Alamin expressed his appreciation to the Peruvian authorities, the Malaysian Embassy in Peru, the Peruvian Embassy in Malaysia and the Royal Malaysian Police for their cooperation throughout the process of bringing the victims home.

On October 9, a Wisma Putra statement said a total of 43 Malaysian citizens, who were victims of human trafficking by the Macau scam syndicate, had been rescued and would be repatriated to Malaysia soonest.

In a separate statement on October 10, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain was reported to have said that all the victims, consisting of 26 women and 17 men, would be interviewed as soon as they arrived home to enable investigations to be carried out by the D3 Anti-Human Trafficking and Migrant Smuggling Division (Atipsom) of the Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department (JSJ). — Bernama