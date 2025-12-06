JOHOR BAHRU, Dec 6 — A female accountant lost RM916,700 after falling victim to a non-existent share investment scam that promised high returns within 24 hours.

Kulai police chief Supt Tan Seng Lee said the 55-year-old victim, enticed by offers of profits between 30 and 40 per cent, made 35 transactions into four local bank accounts between Oct 2 and Nov 11.

“The victim was also told that her profits would be displayed on the RGFO Maxx investment application, and checks showed an alleged profit amounting to RM5.43 million.

“However, when she attempted to make a withdrawal, the account in the application was found to be blocked, and she then realised she had been cheated before lodging a police report,” he said in a statement today. — Bernama