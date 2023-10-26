KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 26 — In a bid to curb scam call centres, federal police today warned property agents and premises owners they will be held responsible and prosecuted under the law for being complicit to such illicit activities taking place in their premises.

Commercial Crimes Investigation Department director Datuk Seri Ramli Mohamed Yoosuf said drastic measures must be taken, else law enforcement officers will have to shoulder the blame for not putting a stop to these activities which have mushroomed in recent years.

“Let this serve as a reminder, in our effort to curb scam calling centres, we will act against property agents and they will be held responsible as accomplices and prosecuted under the Penal Code," he told reporters at a press conference here.

He said it was unreasonable for agents to feign ignorance when there are some 20 people residing in a premise, and for homeowners to shift the blame to agents without taking the initiative to inspect their own properties.

“This is because agents must surely know their customers, and what they are using the property for. Do not give excuses by claiming you are just doing your job as an agent, it is a lame excuse.

“Ignorance is no excuse in law,” he added.

Ramli conceded that homeowners may be duped into allowing their premises to be misused after being offered an 'attractive' rental sum beyond the current threshold which is a common tactic used by syndicates.

However, that does not mean they could waive their responsibilities, he added.

He said provisions in the Penal Code such as Section 420 for cheating, Section 34 for joint liability and Section 109 for abetment provided legal avenues for which to prosecute homeowners or property agents facilitating such activities.

"When the time comes, do not be sorry since you have been frequently reminded," he said.

Citing police data, Ramli said the number of individuals arrested involving call centres has seen a steady increase in the past years, with 332 detained in 2021; 643 in 2022 and 1,160 in 2023.