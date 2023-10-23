KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 23 — MPs were today warned against using uncouth words that cause hurt or hostility to each other in the Dewan Rakyat, such as “kafir”, “Zionist” and “Jew”.

Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul said such insensitive language should not be used in Parliament, and cited Standing Order 36(10)(C).

“We've had four days of Budget 2024 debates over the past week. In the debates of the honourable members, various arguments, and stances have been expressed that push towards sensitive matters that are troubling.

“Statements that cloud the atmosphere and touch on the sensitivity of the labelling harmony between us. These include the statements ‘kafir’, ‘Zionist’ and ‘Jew’ between the Yang Berhornat.

“I urge all Yang Berhormat to stop the issue and statements of ‘kafir’, ‘Zionist’ and ‘Jews’,” he said.

Johari said MPs should lead by example and prioritise national issues, not use Parliament to push partisan or personal political views.

In a later press conference outside the House, Opposition MP Datuk Seri Idris Ahmad questioned the Speaker’s decision to prohibit the federal lawmakers from uttering the word “kafir”, saying that it was a word to refer to non-Muslims.

“The term is in the Quran and Hadith.

“All of a sudden we are not allowed to say it.

“We have faith in the teachings of Islam. This is a Muslim, this is a non-Muslim. But why does this word supposedly have a bad connotation?” the Bagan Seri MP who is also PAS vice-president asked.

Johari had clarified that MPs are not banned from using the word “kafir” in the Dewan Rakyat if it was in a religious context, such as quoting from the Quran.

He said that the word “kafir” has sensitive connotations and that it would be more pleasant to the ear for those who were being addressed to be called “non-Muslims”.

“We understand the meaning of ‘kafir’. Not everyone feels comfortable with that word.

“I beg you Yang Berhormat not to use words that can make them feel sensitive,” he replied when Parit Buntar MP Mohd Misbahul Munir Masduki from PAS asked about the usage in the House.



