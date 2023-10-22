KOTA KINABALU, Oct 22 — The state government is looking into establishing more direct flights to Sabah in lieu of the ongoing MYAirline fiasco.

State Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister Datuk Christina Liew said since the budget carrier suspended its operations, the state had been losing around 6,000 flights per week.

She said if MYAirline were to close down, then they would just have to wait on the industry authorities’ next course of action as there is not much her side can do about the matter.

“In terms of Sabah engaging other airlines, we hope to recruit more direct flights to Kota Kinabalu, Tawau or Sandakan. I am working closely with the Sabah Tourism Board and we have discussed going to nearby countries for this effort. It is in the process,” she said when launching a community art collaboration titled Street Strokes at Kampung Air here on Sunday.

MYAirline had announced the suspension of its operations on October 12 this year, citing financial pressures.

The airline had revealed it had no contingency plan to resolve its financial problems, and the company is unable to commit to a timeline on when it is able to resume operations.

The company’s sudden cease of operations had left 250,000 travellers flightless, involving RM22 million in tickets sold, and they plan to refund those affected by this year. — Borneo Post