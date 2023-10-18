KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 18 — The police have confirmed the arrest of a co-founder of troubled low-cost carrier MYAirline Sdn Bhd today.

Bukit Aman Commercial Crimes Investigation Department director Datuk Seri Ramli Mohamed Yoosuf confirmed the arrests of Datuk Allan Goh Hwan Hua, who is the co-founder and majority shareholder of the troubled local airline with several news outlets today.

He also said that they arrested Goh’s wife, Neow Ean Lee, 55, and son, Goh Tze Han, 26.

All three have been remanded for four days to facilitate investigations under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing, and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001

“Yes, I can confirm the arrest (of Goh) along with his wife and son for now,” he told Malay Mail.

Earlier today, Bernama reported that the trio were arrested in Shah Alam today and the police would apply to remand all three for their investigations.

MYAirline suspended all operations without warning on October 12 citing financial problems, leaving thousands of passengers stranded.

