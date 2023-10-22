KOTA KINABALU, Oct 22 — Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) will strive to field its candidates in west coast constituencies under Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) in the next state election, said its deputy president, Datuk Yong Wui Chung.

“If LDP is allocated west coast seats for our party’s candidates, our priority is to remain united within the party and with our allies in GRS.”

He pointed out that unity is vital to achieve political success because the people will have more confidence on a party whose members see eye to eye on its policies and agendas.

He said a united political party can also exert a greater political influence because of its ability to push for certain policies.

Yong said that at the west coast joint divisional conference for Sulaman, Inanam, Likas, Api-Api, Luyang, Tanjung Aru, Petagas, Kapayan, Moyog, Pantai Manis and Klias divisions here on Sunday.

He said basic infrastructure plays a pivotal role to a country’s economic growth and prosperity.

Apart from the Pan Borneo Highway’s far-reaching benefits in boosting connectivity in East Malaysia, he said the government should also look into expediting the completion of Tuaran Road to enhance traffic efficiency in the west coast area, which will further bolster the growth of logistics and trade.

On another note, Yong said tourism, one of the main sources of revenue for Sabah, is on a recovery track following the return of tourists after three years of pandemic.

However, he said the cleanliness and facilities at Kota Kinabalu International Airport (KKIA), roads, tourist spots must be upgraded and improved.

“We need to continuously enhance the tourism facilities in Sabah to build a better reputation and environment and ecosystem to attract more tourists in effort to expedite the recovery of the tourism industry.”

On the other hand, the party had passed three resolutions, including to urge the government to expedite the implementation of the Pan Borneo Highway project; to urge the Federal Government to expedite the finalisation of projects below RM50 million to be implemented by the State Government; and to urge the State Government to enhance tourism related infrastructure to bolster the tourism sector in Sabah.

The conference also saw the presentation of LDP Education Incentive Fund to deserving students. — Borneo Post