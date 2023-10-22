JITRA, Oct 22 — Police arrested a husband and wife couple and seized drugs believed to be Syabu, weighing over 8.5 kilogrammes and worth an estimated RM297,500 in Changlun near here on October 18.

Kedah Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (NCID) chief ACP Mohd Taufik Maidin said acting on a public tip-off, police detained a 28-year-old man outside a house in Changlun about 11.15pm.

Upon inspecting the man’s bag, the police team found eight transparent plastic packets containing drugs.

“Following the arrest, the team detained the man’s wife, aged 20, in a car parked in front of an eatery in Changlun. Police also seized the car and jewellery valued at RM152,214,” he said in a press conference here today.

The couple, working as helpers at an eatery, tested positive for methamphetamine and would be remanded until October 25 and the case investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. — Bernama

