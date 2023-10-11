JOHOR BARU, Oct 11 — Police here dismantled an illicit drug packing and distribution operation that hid itself in a tyre store in Kempas here last week.

Investigators found the illicit drugs, mainly syabu (crystal methamphetamine), to be hidden inside LED lights before being distributed overseas using courier services.

Johor police chief Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat said the syndicate specialised in supplying drugs out of the country.

“However, the syndicate’s tactics failed after police conducted two separate raids last week at the tyre shop in Kempas here and also at an industrial premises in Senai, Kulai.

“Police operatives from the Johor Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (NCID) conducted the two raids from 5pm last Tuesday until 3am the next day.

“During the raids, police managed to arrest three men, consisting of two locals and a foreigner, aged between 33 and 40. Police also managed to seize RM341,616 worth of illicit drugs from the suspects,” said Kamarul Zaman during a press conference at the Johor police contingent headquarters here today.

During the raids, police seized various types of synthetic-type narcotics, mainly syabu, in 166 packets weighing 10.35kg.

Kamarul Zaman explained that the drugs seized in the raids were believed to be the equivalent of 51,760 doses.

He said initial investigations also revealed that the drug syndicate had been operating since last August.

“Police also confiscated two cars worth RM240,000, a ring (RM3,500), three watches (RM4,500). Police also confiscated RM1,505 in cash and $409 Singapore Dollars (RM1,414),” he said, adding that all the arrested suspects were remanded for 12 days until October 15 to assist in investigations under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

Kamarul Zaman said investigators also have a lead on two suspects in the case, a man and a woman who were believed to be still in the country.

“We (police) are tracking down a 29-year-old man identified as Kong Boon Rui and a 39-year-old woman known as Jiang Bixia. Both had their last addresses listed at B-11-06, Wave Marina Cove, Jalan Sultan Aminah in Johor Baru,” he said.