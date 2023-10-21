SUNGAI PETANI, Oct 21 — Sungai Petani PAS Women’s chief Taibah Sulaiman, 61, who was among the three fatalities in a six-vehicle collision at KM390 northbound of the North-South Highway (PLUS) near Behrang yesterday, was laid to rest at 9.40am today.

Her sixth child, Imaduddin Md Noor, 24, led the funeral prayers when her remains arrived at the As Salam Kariah Teluk Wang mosque at 9am.

Imaduddin said that although he was saddened by his mother’s passing, he was glad to be able to fulfil her wish to have a son lead her funeral prayer.

“I was fully prepared for the task at first, but when I was about to start, I faltered.

“But remembering that this has been her final wish I mustered my strength and courage to continue,” he told reporters when met here.

About 500 people, including relatives and friends were present for the funeral prayers and to pay their last respects.

Imaduddin said initially he thought that his mother only suffered injuries after receiving news of the accident, but he grew anxious when she did not pick up his calls.

Taibah leaves behind her husband, Md Noor Hasan, four sons and four daughters.

In the incident at 2pm yesterday, Taibah and the other two deceased — Sungai Petani PAS young women’s unit chief Fatihah Nabila Bukri, 23, and Sungai Petani PAS assistant secretary 1, Nurul Najihah Amzi, 27, were on their way home to Kedah after attending the 69th PAS annual convention in Shah Alam, Selangor.

The victims who were travelling in a Fortuner had stopped in the emergency lane along with three other drivers to help a crash victim involving a four-wheel drive vehicle on its way from Kuala Lumpur to Kedah.

Five minutes later, a Toyota Altis came from the same direction on the right lane and lost control, crashing into them, and the victims were flung into the drain by the side of the road. — Bernama