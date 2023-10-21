KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 21 — Political stability and unity form the foundation for Sarawak to achieve success especially in asserting its rights and building a strong economy, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

Fadillah, who also serves as the organising chairman for the Lan Berambeh Anak Sarawak (LBAS) 2023 programme said the state has gained numerous achievements, particularly under the leadership of Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS).

“Believe me, all the great successes achieved by Sarawak up to now...would not have been possible without political stability, unity and racial harmony.

“Because of the solid unity of the Sarawak people under GPS leadership, Sarawak’s voice has become the determining factor in the formation of the federal government after the 14th and 15th general elections,” he said at the dinner event hosted in conjunction with LBAS 2023 here, tonight.

He said Sarawak managed to consolidate its position within the nation and on the global stage under the leadership of Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg.

Fadillah, who is also the Plantation and Commodities Minister said the LBAS programme that gathers Sarawakians is also a symbol of togetherness, harmony and love among the people of Sarawak.

“May the spirit of unity and harmony among us, the people of Sarawak continue to be preserved and grow for the progress and prosperity of Sarawak,” he said, adding that about 6,500 Sarawakians in the Peninsula attended the event.

Meanwhile, Abang Johari said the Sarawak government is committed to playing a role in developing Malaysia under the unity government and supporting the leadership of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“Alhamdulillah, our state is stable, politics good and people of various races and religions can work hand in hand to continue the effort of developing our people and state...we have representatives in the ministries under the Unity Government and that’s where we play our role in developing the nation,” he said.

The main dignitaries at the event were the Yang Dipertua Negeri of Sarawak Tun Abdul Taib Mahmud and his wife Toh Puan Raghad Kurdi Taib which was also attended by Dewan Negara president Tan Sri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar.

Also present were Sarawak Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, several federal and state ministers, Sarawak MPs and assemblymen. — Bernama