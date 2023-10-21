KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 21 — Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli’s condition is currently stable after his recent heart ailment, Health Minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa reportedly said.

According to local daily New Straits Times (NST), Dr Zaliha said she was informed two days ago that Rafizi is getting better and that “God willing, soon, he can perform his task”.

Dr Zaliha reportedly said this in a brief reply during a press conference after the Health Ministry Training Institute (ILKKM) Convocation Ceremony for the Peninsula Zone at ILKKM Sultan Azlan Shah at Ipoh.

According to NST, Rafizi — who is also Pandan MP and PKR deputy president — had previously had a heart attack and was rushed to the Universiti Malaya Medical Centre in Petaling Jaya, Selangor.

NST said it understood that Rafizi is under doctors’ observation after going through a heart stent surgery.

Malay Mail is seeking further comments from Rafizi’s office.

