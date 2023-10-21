KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 21 — Kelantan’s traditional arts took centre stage at the 60th Malaysia Day celebration and 90th Armed Forces Day Reception in the US just two days ago.

During the celebration at the Malaysian embassy in Washington D.C., senior diplomats from around the world were treated to a showcase of Kelantan culture.

Malaysia’s ambassador to the US, Datuk Seri Nazri Aziz, curated the showcase dubbed “Sounds and Soul of the East Coast”, which featured Mak Yong, Wayang Kulit (shadow puppetry), Tari Inai, Silat Jawi, Dikir Barat and Main Teri (which combines elements of dance, music, trance and ritual to heal those having emotional or spiritual distress).

“The fact that the crescendo of the performance here in Washington was a healing ceremony comes at a rather opportune moment. We are at a time in the world when more than ever we need healing, and acts of aggression of all kinds, and from all sides, must cease,” Nazri said.

Advertisement

Nazri, who is also a former minister for tourism and culture, highlighted the importance of culture, saying: “Culture plays a pivotal role in diplomacy, serving as a bridge that fosters understanding and connection between nations. Customs and traditions are powerful tools that enable us to delve deeper into the essence of different cultures, ultimately leading to a better grasp of their people.”

He added that the full range of Kelantanese performances should receive United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) recognition to ensure they are preserved for future generations.

Currently, UNESCO recognises Mak Yong theatre as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, while Wayang Kulit does not have such recognition.

Advertisement

At the event, the guest of honour, US Department of State’s Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, Daniel Kritenbrink, spoke of the enduring bonds of friendship between US and Malaysia.

“Malaysia has an important role to play across the world in increasing regional and global peace and security, and the United States remains committed, absolutely committed to our long-standing relationship and friendship with Malaysia and the friendship between the American and Malaysian peoples,” he said.

On the cultural showcase, he said: “I was quite moved. I’d never seen anything quite like it. It was beautiful, moving and exciting. This is a beautiful tradition and knowledge that I hope is protected and passed-down, and I’m so grateful that you shared it with us.”

The performances in Washington D.C. were presented by family-run Malaysian cultural arts group Geng Wak Long.

Known for promoting Kelantan’s cultural heritage, Geng Wak Long is led by its founder Kamrulbahri Hussin and features experts from the National Academy of Arts and Heritage (Aswara) and Universiti Teknologi MARA’s (UiTM) College of Creative Arts.

Geng Wak Long will be performing at three other events in the US this month, namely at the Engage Malaysia Tourism event on October 25 at Rumah Malaysia (Residence), the 60th Anniversary Dinner Gala Malaysia-America Cooperation on Education Exchange (Macee) on October 27 at the embassy’s Tun Hussein Hall in Washington D.C., and the Asean joint cultural programme on October 30 at the US State Department.