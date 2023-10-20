KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 20 — The police have arrested 58 individuals for suspected involvement in an online forex investment scam at three business premises in Bangsar here yesterday.

Brickfields district police chief ACP Amihizam Abdul Shukor said 24 local men and 32 local women, along with a foreign man and woman, all aged 20 to 59, were arrested in the raid, and 50 laptops, four mobile phones, nine computer tables, one wifi modem and two investment buntings were seized.

“Checks revealed there were elements of an online forex investment scam and the syndicate was using social media platforms to promote and offer investments, targeting victims from various countries, including Malaysia, Vietnam, China, the Philippines, Singapore as well as Europe,” he said in a statement today, adding that all suspects have been remanded till Monday for investigations under Sections 420, 511 and 120(B) of the Penal Code.

In a separate development, Amihizam said that the police also arrested two local men, 42 to 62, for suspected involvement in drug trafficking in a raid in Taman Sri Petaling yesterday, seizing 5.2 kilogrammes (kg) of erimin 5 pills worth RM221,000 yesterday.

Advertisement

One of the suspects tested positive for drugs, he said, adding that both suspects have been remanded for six days until Wednesday to facilitate investigations under Section 38(B) of the Dangerous Drugs ACt 1952. — Bernama

Advertisement