KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 20 — The police have arrested two welders and seized 208 kilogrammes (kg) of methamphetamine in a raid at a steel warehouse in Seksyen 25, Sri Muda, Shah Alam yesterday.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Allaudeen Abdul Majid said the drug seizure, valued at RM7 million, was the biggest for the contingent this year.

“Police raided the warehouse in Sri Muda and detained two local men, 42 and 50, and found 200 packs of Chinese tea filled with methamphetamine that was intended to be hidden in the legs of the steel table.

“Preliminary investigations found the two individuals had turned the warehouse into a transit point for them to hide the drugs in modified steel legs for tables before being sent to other locations,” he said in a media conference at the Kuala Lumpur police contingent headquarters today, adding that the police also seized RM10,700 in cash, RM10,600 in Thai Baht, RM17,000 worth of jewellery and a Toyota Vios worth RM30,000.

Alaudeen said that both suspects have been remanded until October 26 and the case is being investigated under Section 39(B) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, adding that they were trynig to trace the mastermind of the operation.

On the security level of foreign embassies in the country due to the Palestinian issue, he said that police had boosted security controls at the offices of embassies involved as the police were responsible for the safety of foreign representatives in the country. — Bernama

