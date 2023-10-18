KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 18 — A total of 44 Kuala Lumpur police officers were promoted to senior officers in recognition of their efforts and contributions in the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM).

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Allaudeen Abdul Majid pinned the ranks on 12 officers who were promoted to Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) and 32 officers promoted to Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP).

Allaudeen, when speaking at the ceremony held at the Kuala Lumpur Contingent police headquarters here today, said he hoped that the officers would uphold integrity and be accountable in carrying out their duties.

“As an officer who holds a higher rank, they (officers) will be given greater responsibility and have to make more difficult decisions while having more officers under them.

“The rank is not merely wearing a star on the uniform but it comes with great responsibility. We do not want officers to be promoted but fail to fulfil and achieve the duties of the rank,” he said. — Bernama

