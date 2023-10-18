KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 18 — Eight areas in Peninsular Malaysia recorded unhealthy Air Pollutant Index (API) readings as of 5pm, with Klang in Selangor recording the highest reading of 159.

According to the Department of Environment’s Air Pollutant Index Management System (APIMS) website, the other seven areas that recorded unhealthy API readings involved four areas in Selangor, namely Petaling Jaya (154), Johan Setia (153), Shah Alam (138) and Banting (133).

Another two areas were in Kuala Lumpur — Cheras (146) and Batu Muda (137) — with Tangkak, Johor recording 116.

A total of 45 areas recorded moderate API readings while 15 areas recorded good readings.

An API reading of zero to 50 indicates that the air quality is good; 51 to 100, moderate; 101 to 200, unhealthy; 201 to 300, very unhealthy; and above 300, hazardous.

API data is released every hour, based on 68 air quality monitoring stations across the country. — Bernama

