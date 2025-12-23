MERSING, Dec 23 — The body of a missing 36-year-old man was found after his boat capsized during a fishing trip in Sungai Lenggor near Mersing yesterday.

The body of Mohammad Putera Rizzurin Md Noh was found during a search and rescue (SAR) operation at 12.49am today.

Mersing Fire and Rescue Station chief Abdul Muiz Mukhtar said the victim’s body was recovered and brought ashore.

“The body was then handed over to the police and taken to the Mersing Hospital for further action.

“Meanwhile, the other two victims, identified as Muhammad Zul Hafeez Azman Adi, 29, and Shahrul Izwan Sabaruddin, 36, were found alive and safe,” he said in a statement today.

The two men were relatives of Mohammad Putera and had accompanied the deceased in the fateful fishing trip yesterday.

Abdul Muiz said the authorities received a distress call to conduct a special operation for a missing person at the Felda Nitar 2 water treatment plant near Sungai Lenggor at 5.43pm yesterday.

He said a total of 18 members from the Mersing Fire and Rescue Station and the Kluang Fire and Rescue Station were deployed to the scene.

The SAR operation also involved personnel from the police and Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM).

It was reported late yesterday that three victims were involved in the incident, with two managing to save themselves while one was reported still missing.

The location of the incident was about 7km from the jetty at the Felda Nitar 2 water treatment plant.