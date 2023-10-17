KUALA SELANGOR, Oct 17 — The waste to energy (WTE) project in Jeram near here, which can dispose 3,000 tonnes of solid waste per day and generate 52 megawatts (MW) of electricity per hour, is scheduled to start operations in 2026.

Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said the collaborative project between Worldwide Holdings Bhd (WHB) and Shanghai Electric Power Generation (M) Sdn Bhd uses the latest technology that is the safest and most suitable for the state, which is mostly an urban area.

He said the project on a 12-hectare land will receive garbage collection from six local authorities and the technology used will successfully reduce land use by up to 80 per cent besides helping environmental conservation and opening up economic opportunities.

“I can say that 70 to 80 per cent of the landfill will not be used as only a small portion is needed for the waste. I am sure that the size of landfill used in the future will not be what it is today.

Advertisement

“If we look at Tanjung 12 in Banting, we may only survive for another two or three years, in Jeram, I think (maybe) another three or four years. If we don’t do anything, we will have to find new sites,” he told reporters after officiating the groundbreaking for the WTE site in Jeram near here.

He said that sites used as landfill cannot be developed within 20 to 25 years.

Commenting on the objections of a few parties regarding the construction of incinerators in WTE, Amirudin said it does not involve the same incinerators as in the 80s or 90s but instead uses the latest technology that can preserve the quality of the environment. — Bernama

Advertisement