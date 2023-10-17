KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 17 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim wants more research scientists in the country to bravely venture into the industrial sector by contributing science, technology and innovation (STI) based ideas and expertise.

The prime minister also urged industries to provide more job opportunities for those with knowledge and skills to boost their performances.

“I am worried to see data showing 87.5 per cent of research scientists serving Higher Learning Institutions and public research centres compared with research scientists in regional countries like Thailand and Singapore where 50 per cent or more researchers are in the industrial sector.

“I am throwing a challenge to these experts and knowledgeable group to become a catalyst for change, become a driving force and be competitive in strengthening the ecosystm of the country’s STI because it should be given priority,” he said.

The prime minister said this in his speech when attending the ASM Fellow Awards ceremony and the announcement of Top Research Scientist Malaysia 2023 at a leading hotel, here tonight.

His speech text was read by the Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Chang Lih Kang.

Meanwhile, the prime minister said he fully supports the Road Map for Research, Development, Commercialisation and Innovation (RDCI) which will be a platform for those seeking solutions and those providing solutions towards improving the country’s innovative performance.

He said it was important to revive the trust of the people towards STI in the socio-economic development.

“The country’s scientific community must also reform their work culture to be mission oriented and towards one that provides solutions as well as promote ways to carry out such initiatives holistically and effectively,” he said.

The prime minister said to fulfil the aspirations of becoming an STI-based country, the Malaysian scientific community must collaborate effectively with the government, industries, and civil community so that Malaysia can achieve the target of becoming the top 30 countries in the Global Innovation Index by 2025. — Bernama