KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 16 — A Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) Beechcraft B200T Super King Air aircraft that took off from the RMAF Base in Subang in the morning made an emergency landing at the Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah airport in Subang at 1pm today.

The RMAF Public Relations Division in a statement today confirmed the incident and said that all four on board landed safely and without any injuries.

The statement said the aircraft from the 16th Squadron which took off from the RMAF Base at 11.27am for a training routine, encountered a gear malfunction and had contacted the Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah airport’s control tower for permission for an emergency landing.

“The RMAF is carrying out an investigation to identify the cause of the malfunction,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) Chief Executive Officer Datuk Norazman Mahmud in the statement said the pilot had contacted the air control tower in Subang to inform the tower about the gear problem encountered and to seek permission for an emergency landing.

“The tower immediately contacted the Subang Airport’s Fire and Rescue Department to activate the emergency rescue plan and to assist the aircraft to make the emergency landing. — Bernama

