KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 16 — The Budget 2024 tabled by the unity government last Friday is seen as an effort to empower Persons with Disabilities (PwD) to become independent and provide broader access to early childhood education.

Persatuan OKU Sentral president Datuk Ras Adiba Mohd Radzi, who welcomed the Budget, said this could be seen through the implementation of the Madani Training Programme, which included training and skills enhancement programmes for PwD and senior citizens.

“The Social Security Organisation (PERKESO) will provide a special incentive of RM1,500 per month for six months to pay vulnerable groups such as PwD. They are among the groups facing difficulties in finding quality employment with fair wages,” she said in a statement here.

Advertisement

Ras Adiba, who is a former senator, said the effort would help PwD to obtain jobs that matched their qualifications, thereby reducing the unemployment rate among youths in the group.

Increasing the allowance for disabled trainees from RM150 to RM300 per month, with an allocation of RM30 million, would benefit more than 18,000 disabled trainees, she added.

She said the allocation for providing special education support equipment and creating disabled-friendly facilities aligns with the PwD Action Plan 2016-2023.

Advertisement

Ras Adiba added that the allocation of RM5 million to support targeted groups across 105 community colleges nationwide would promote participation in Lifelong Learning Programmes among vulnerable groups, including PwD, Orang Asli, single mothers, and senior citizens.

Meanwhile, Early Childhood Care and Education Council (ECCE Council) Malaysia president Prof Dr Mariani Md Nor said the allocation for early childhood care and education in the Budget 2024 demonstrated the government’s dedication to improving the standard of preschool education and promoting a more inclusive atmosphere that ensured equitable access to education for all children.

Mariani said it was worth mentioning that a significant RM586 million had been allocated to the Community Development Department (KEMAS) for the forthcoming year including an additional RM20 million designated to improve and update the early childhood education facilities at Kemas.

“It is critical to emphasise that the Malaysia Madani Budget 2024 by the unity government not only prioritises the advancement of early childhood education but also capitalises on the chance to encourage the active participation of women in the labour force,” she told Bernama. — Bernama