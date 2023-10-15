KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 15 — Malaysia and Indonesia emphasised the significance of an unimpeded humanitarian corridor into Gaza to immediately address the impending humanitarian disaster.

Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Zambry Abdul Kadir said he discussed the matter with his Indonesian counterpart Retno Marsudi during a phone call.

“We also spoke about the role that Asean could play in this regard, as well as the upcoming Extraordinary Meeting of the Executive Committee of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC),” Zambry said on X, on Sunday.

Zambry noted that he also texted his counterparts from Saudi Arabia, Turkiye and United Arab Emirates, as well as Brunei’s Foreign Minister II to discuss this issue further.

Israel has defied international calls to halt its offensive and has killed 2,215 people in Gaza, including 724 children and 458 women since October 7.

The regime has also cut water and electricity supplies to Gaza, worsening the blockaded enclave’s already dire humanitarian situation.

Home to nearly 2.2 million people, the Gaza Strip has already been reeling under a crippling Israeli siege since 2007. — Bernama

