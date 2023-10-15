PUTRAJAYA, Oct 15 — A Budget Monitoring Committee will be established to ensure allocations under Budget 2024 are well-disbursed for the people’s benefit, said Deputy Finance Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan.

He said the committee would be headed by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who is also Finance Minister, and the members would include Deputy Finance Minister Steven Sim, Treasury Secretary-general Datuk Johan Mahmood Merican and himself.

The establishment of the committee would also be in line with the Public Finance and Fiscal Responsibility Bill 2023 that was passed by Parliament last Wednesday, he told reporters after the “Larian Kewangan” programme organised by the Putrajaya Treasury Club here today.

He said the functions of the committee, among others, would be to report on the achievements of the 2024 Budget for the period from January to June before the talking of the report in Parliament in September next year.

“It is important and the responsibility of all agencies and ministries to ensure that the budget is implemented efficiently and I hope that all ministries also have a timeline for projects they want to implement,” he added.

Anwar, when tabling the 2024 Budget in the Dewan Rakyat last Friday, said the second Madani budget involved allocations amounting to RM393.8 billion, which is the highest budget ever presented.

Earlier, Ahmad and Sim joined in the run which was held in conjunction with the 2023 National Sports Day.

The run attracted more than 2,300 participants. — Bernama