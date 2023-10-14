KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 14 — The allocation of over RM19 billion, an increase of over RM500 million for the Home Ministry (KDN) in Budget 2024, shows the government’s seriousness in ensuring that law enforcement is intensified for the well-being of the people.

Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said the allocation allows various efforts to be implemented in addressing the issue of revenue leakages and smuggling, apart from enhancing integrated operations carried out by the Malaysian Immigration Department, the police and other enforcement agencies.

He said the ministry is grateful for the allocation given in line with its major role in ensuring that the country’s sovereignty is always maintained and the national borders, waters and international gateways are secured.

“The overall increase in KDN’s allocation compared to 2023 shows the importance of the ministry as a catalyst for the Madani Economy: Strengthening National Unity & Security framework,” he said in a statement tonight.

Among the initiatives under the budget is the establishment of Baitul Mahabbah shelters to provide temporary placement for children detained at immigration detention centres, with an allocation of RM10 million and an additional allocation of RM20 million to enhance the National Scam Response Centre (NSRC) in combating scam-related crimes.

In addition, the allocation is for the set up of a single border agency with a provision of RM20 million for maintenance, repair works and procurements of assets at the country’s entry points

Under Budget 2024, it was also announced that the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) will receive nine new interceptors and “next generation patrol” boats while the Police’s Air Wing will be getting seven twin-engine light aircraft and five helicopters.

Saifuddin Nasution said that the allocation would also be channeled for the Second Chance Programme by the Prisons Department, the construction of quarters for policemen and civil servants and to increase the number of K9 dogs for the purpose of crime and drug prevention.

“I am confident that this Madani Budget initiative will empower enforcement agencies in Malaysia,” he said. — Bernama