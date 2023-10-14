KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 14 — The allocation of RM200 million for the Payung Rahmah initiative for next year, through the Malaysia MADANI Budget 2024, reflects the Unity Government’s continued concern and efforts to help ease the burden of the cost of living of the people.

The government’s decision to continue and strengthen the initiative, which includes the Rahmah Sale Programme, Menu Rahmah and Rahmah food baskets, is deemed apt, as it helps the community, especially the B40 group, to obtain essential items at a cheaper price.

Checks by Bernama found that the majority of the people, especially the target groups, are grateful to the Unity Government for allocating a large sum of allocation for the Payung Rahmah initiative, and hope that the programme can be expanded and utilised by the needy.

An engineer from Selangor, Nurul Aida Sharol, 38, said that the Payung Rahmah programme has been successful in helping people, especially the B40 group, as well as university students, to reduce the cost of living.

“Sudden price hikes, such as in basic food items, are so stressful for people, and this kind of initiative provides them some relief. For example, the Menu Rahmah is helpful for university students,” she said.

Housewife Rosyatimah Mohamad, 48, expressed her appreciation, and welcomed the government’s efforts to continue the programme, which is considered one of the best initiatives to help people shop for daily necessities at lower prices.

Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, when tabling Budget 2024, announced that the Rahmah Sales will be extended to more areas in the state constituencies, and the Pasar Rahmah initiative will be continued.

Mohamed Zaini Mazlan, 40, a factory technician in Batu Kawan, Penang, said that, since the government introduced the initiative, he has been using the opportunity to buy necessary items at a cheaper price, thus reducing his family’s expenses.

“I have four school-going children and my wife makes traditional kuihs to sell at stalls. So, Jualan Rahmah is the cheapest place to buy necessities because the prices are cheaper,” he said.

Lee Yan Yan, 36, a shop assistant at a shopping mall, said that his family chose Jualan Rahmah, not only because of the much cheaper prices, but also because of the fresh quality.

A single mother from Melaka, Rosnany Amir Shah, 37, is grateful that the Payung Rahmah initiative will continue next year, and suggests that the programme’s locations be expanded, especially in urban areas with high population density.

“Many rely on the Rahmah Sales and the Menu Rahmah. Both need to be strengthened in terms of product variety, and expanded to urban areas, as many from B40 group live there,” she said.

Kamal Izham, a 23-year-old food delivery rider, acknowledged that the initiative was a great help in reducing expenses.

However, he said that there needed to be improvements, to ensure it reached the target groups and had a long-term impact.

“Since the Menu Rahmah was introduced, I am no longer afraid to buy food because I know it is cheap and fits into my budget. The Rahmah Sales also allow us to buy basic necessities at a cheaper price,” he said. — Bernama