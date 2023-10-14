KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 14 — Budget 2024, with an allocation of RM393.8 billion tabled by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim yesterday, has been praised for fulfilling the nation’s aspirations for development.

Describing it as a budget for the people’s well-being, a majority of Menteri Besar (MB) outlined their respective state governments’ actions for each allocation involving state initiatives or plans in line with the national budget planning.

Selangor MB Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said the resumption of construction for five Light Rail Transit 3 (LRT3) stations in the state can improve public transportation services.

According to him, the state government is conducting a study to establish rail services connecting Klang to Kuala Selangor.

“I hope after this year we can have a better plan or a more comprehensive alignment for us to implement our initiatives such as providing (rail) alignment from northern Selangor to Klang,” he said after officiating the state-level National Sports Day celebration here today.

Under Budget 2024 the government has agreed to revive the construction plans for five previously cancelled LRT3 stations, namely Tropicana, Raja Muda, Temasya, Bukit Raja, and Bandar Botanik, with a total cost of RM4.7 billion.

Pahang MB Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail described Budget 2024 as holistic as it covers diverse sectors including economy, infrastructure, education, healthcare, security, and food security. It also includes various initiatives aimed at easing the people’s burden.

“I believe this budget will benefit everyone and encourage positive economic growth in the country,” he said in a statement.

Wan Rosdy also expressed gratitude for various allocations provided to Pahang, including RM47 million to enhance passenger facilities at Tioman Airport and extend the existing runway to 1,300 metres.

Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun rides a bicycle during the inauguration ceremony of the state-level National Sports Day 2023 celebration in Seremban October 14, 2023. — Bernama pic

Meanwhile, Negeri Sembilan MB Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun said Budget 2024 is a bold measure taken by the government to foster robust, sustainable, and competitive economic growth for the country despite the constraints of the national debt that has reached RM1.5 trillion.

He also appreciated the Prime Minister’s commitment to allocating funds specifically for the people in this state, including the construction of the Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Agama Jempol and the upgrading of village roads from Kuala Lukut to Chuah in Port Dickson.

Among the initiatives listed in Budget 2024 for the state are the construction of a health clinic in Rantau, new kindergartens and daycare centres in Felda Jelai 1, Tampin, implementation of flood mitigation projects in Sungai Jelai, Kuala Pilah, as well as beautification, safety, and cleanliness projects at Teluk Kemang Beach, Port Dickson.

Perlis Menteri Besar Mohd Shukri Ramli (2nd left) and Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek participate in the ‘Fun Walk’ event during the state-level National Sports Day 2023 celebration in Kangar October 14, 2023. — Bernama pic

Perlis MB Mohd Shukri Ramli said he was satisfied with the budget particularly the allocation of RM1.63 billion for the construction and improvement of roads in villages and rural areas, including Tambun Tulang, and RM20 million allocation for the maintenance and preservation of tourist attractions such as Tasik Timah Tasoh.

“The state government is always willing to collaborate with the federal government, in the past, now and in the future,” he told reporters after the inauguration ceremony of the state-level National Sports Day 2023 by Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek. — Bernama