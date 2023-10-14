KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 14 — The Ministry of National Unity (KPN) will turn Rukun Tetangga Areas (KRT) into “Penggerak Masyarakat Progresif” (Progressive Community Mobiliser) for the benefit of communities by emphasising various activities, other than security and recreation.

The Ministry’s secretary-general, Datuk Azman Mohd Yusof said this included involving the KRTs in economic activities capable of increasing the income of residents in their respective areas, besides bridging the unity gap.

“Perhaps, it will also involve economic activities after seeing the success of several KRTs, which used to be involved in such activities,” he said after launching the KPN-level National Sports Day celebration at the National Stadium grounds in Bukti Jalil here today.

He said KPN will also scrutinise KRT priority programmes to empower community unity following the tabling of Budget 2024 yesterday.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, in tabling the Malaysia Madani Budget 2024 at the Dewan Rakyat yesterday, said the government has allocated RM20 million to strengthen the KRT’s role as a social reference, which provides services to the people and disseminates information. — Bernama

