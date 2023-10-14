KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 14 — The police have launched an internal investigation into a police officer over his ownership of two Rolex watches.

In a statement, Bukit Aman’s Integrity and Standards Compliance Department (JIPS) director Comm Datuk Seri Azri Ahmad confirmed the investigation had been initiated.

“Preliminary investigations confirmed that both watches were bought using money gifted by his mother and late father, who was a successful businessman.

“JIPS will continue its investigation from various angles,” Azri said.

On Thursday, a police officer’s wife, Datuk Mou Ei Leen, claimed trial at the Magistrate’s Court for stealing a Rolex Sky-Dweller (Model 326135) and Rolex GMT Master-II 9 (Model 116718) from her husband three years ago.

The offence, under Section 380 of the Penal Code, carries a maximum of 10 years imprisonment and a fine, upon conviction.