GEORGE TOWN, Oct 14 — Kepong MP Lim Lip Eng has today urged the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) to explain how one of their officers could allegedly afford to buy luxury watches priced at hundreds of thousands of ringgit.

He said there were questions arising from the case such as how the police officer could afford those watches especially when it was revealed that the police force’s salary scale had not been increased yet.

“It is the PDRM’s responsibility to explain to the public how the police officer came to own those two Rolex watches,” he said in a statement issued today.

He was referring to a recent case in Ipoh where a 41-year-old housewife was charged with stealing her police officer husband’s two Rolex watches said to be worth RM207,000 and RM198,000 respectively.

Lim said the public needs to know how the police officer could afford those watches and whether those were bought using his salary from the force or by other means.

“If the PDRM remains silent on this, it will only give the PDRM a bad reputation,” he said.

Yesterday, Datuk Mou Ei Leen claimed trial in a magistrate’s court to a charge of stealing a Rolex Sky-Dweller (Model 326135) and Rolex GMT Master-II 9 (Model 116718 LN) from her husband three years ago.

The offence, under Section 380 of the Penal Code, carries a maximum of 10 years imprisonment and a fine, upon conviction.

Her lawyer said she is in the process of divorcing the spouse, with whom she has lived separately for the past two years.

They were still living together when the alleged incident happened, the lawyer said.