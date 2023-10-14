KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 14 — MYAirline has said today that it has received multiple interests to enter into strategic partnership after it was forced to suspend operations.

The airline’s interim accountable executive Datuk Seri Azharuddin Abdul Rahman said in a statement that it is diligently evaluating the proposals.

“We will continue to provide updates to our valued passengers and related stakeholders,” he said.

With regards to the recent suspension of flights that occurred on Tuesday, Azharuddin said the airline extends its sincere apologies to all passengers and aviation agencies affected

“MYAirline would like to extend its sincere apologies to all passengers and aviation agencies affected by the unforeseen suspension of our operations.

“On behalf of MYAirline, we would like to express our deep regret about the recent event and how it had impacted all our passengers,” Azharuddin said.

He added that the airline is currently expediting the refund process and would like to kindly request passengers’ patience as it is handling a high volume of over 12,000 e-mails.

"MYAirline is also in the process of establishing a hotline, to better assist our affected passengers,” he said.

To facilitate the refund process, passengers are encouraged to provide their booking number (PNR) and lease e-mail the airline at [email protected].

“Regarding the employment status of MYAirline personnel, all MYAirline personnel are still under full employment.

“We have not placed anyone on unpaid leave,” he said.

On Tuesday morning, MYAirline cited financial pressures as the reason for its abrupt suspension of its operations with immediate effect until further notice.

The company said the suspension was needed pending its shareholder restructuring and recapitalisation for its future stability.

Affected passengers were told to not to head to the airport and to find alternative ways to reach their destinations.

Approximately 125,000 flights up until next year March were sold prior to the suspension.