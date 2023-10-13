SIBU, Oct 13 — MYAirline’s announcement on the suspension of its operations effective yesterday until further notice has been met with disappointment from folk here.

Former travel agent Robert Tan pointed out that much efforts have been put in to bring about better air connectivity for the riverine town.

“It is very sad and disappointing to know that MYAirline just suspended its operation, particularly on Sibu-Kuala Lumpur (route) and vice-versa.

“There were so many politicians and even Sibu folks fighting for these routes, hoping that more airline flying will bring down the air fares and more flights to select (from),” he said when asked about MYAirline’s announcement yesterday.

Adding on, Tan said that the timing of the launching of the airline, which was in December last year, might not be right since people were still reeling from the effects of Covid-19.

He pointed out that both inbound and outbound travels were hard hit by the global pandemic.

“Next year, (economic outlook) will be smooth and the markets should recover. We hope MYAirline will find a suitable tycoon or any commercial big enough to take over.

“Airline business is a long-term investment — must have the capital,” he said.

Businessman Gregory Hii, meanwhile, said it is a loss to budget air travellers when a low-cost carrier stops flying.

“But, of course, the stoppage of MYAirline is a gain for other airlines,” he said.

Earlier yesterday, MYAirline on its Facebook page announced the suspension of its operations effective yesterday until further notice “because of significant financial pressures that have made it necessary to suspend operations pending the shareholder restructuring and recapitalisation of the airline.”

In a statement from the Board of Directors, MYAirline said: “We deeply regret and apologise for having to make this decision as we understand the impact it will have on our loyal passengers, dedicated employees, and partners.

The airline said it understands the inconvenience caused and said it is committed to assisting passengers through this situation.

The Malaysian Aviation Commission (Mavcom) in a statement then ordered MYAirline “to immediately manage affected consumers which include amongst others, notifying them of the suspension, publishing the said notification in the airline’s available communication channels”. — Borneo Post Online