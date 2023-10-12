SEPANG, Oct 12 — Passengers of MYAirline Sdn Bhd (MYAirline) affected by the sudden suspension of its operations have expressed their disappointment over the airline’s alleged act of irresponsibility.

Indian national Vipin Singh who was scheduled to depart for Bangkok, Thailand on a MYAirline flight at 3.55pm today said he was only aware of the suspension when he arrived at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport Terminal 2 (KLIA2) at 1.30pm after finding that all the check-in counters under the airlines were closed.

Advertisement

“I just knew about the suspension when I arrived here (the airport). I do not read local news so maybe that is why... Also, for the last 24 hours, no sort of communication from the airlines about the delay, or the refund,” he told Bernama.

Vipin said although there was no staff from MYAirline on the ground to assist the passengers, the airport personnel, known as MAHB CARE ambassadors, were on hand to assist him.

Advertisement

In a statement early this morning, MYAirline announced the suspension of its operations effective today due to significant financial pressures.

Bernama checks at KLIA2 found MYAirline office and counters located at Level 3 were closed with no sign of its employees.

Affected passengers also said they were forced to fork out a fortune to buy last-minute flight tickets while expressing their dismay as they claimed that the airline did not offer them any assistance.

Advertisement

Noorhaslinda Zainal Abidin, 40, said she had to pay RM405 for a flight ticket to Langkawi to return home after a three-day course in Kuala Lumpur.

“Several days ago I received an email from MYAirline informing me that today’s 3pm flight to Langkawi has been postponed to 7pm. This morning a friend called to inform me that MYAirline flights were cancelled,” she said, adding that she was not informed about any refund process by the airline.

Meanwhile, Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) in a statement said it has deployed its resources at relevant airports within its network to extend assistance to stranded MYAirline passengers. — Bernama