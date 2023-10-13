KUCHING, Oct 13 — Rising cost of living and economic concerns are among some of the issues Sarawakians hope the government will address in Budget 2024 which will be tabled today in the Dewan Rakyat.

Tourist guide Danny Voon is hoping that the unity government led by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will allow targeted withdrawals from the Employees Provident Fund (EPF).

He said although such withdrawals are only a short-term measure, they will be a welcome relief for the people to help them alleviate their burden during these trying times.

According to the 38-year-old, average Malaysians with a permanent job are now finding it hard to cope with the rising cost of living and that the salary they earn is not enough to survive on.

He said this is due to the increase in prices of goods caused by the economic recession.

“Targeted withdrawals from EPF will serve as a quick way to overcome the current issues faced by the groups concerned before other effective approaches are successfully implemented,” he said.

He suggested for EPF withdrawal not to be done on a ‘one-off’ basis but conditionally over several periods to ensure that it meets the needs of the contributors.

“The withdrawals will only involve those who are really in need.

“As we all know, our country is currently facing challenges such as the rising price of essential goods including rice.

“By allowing the withdrawals, this can help to reduce the burden of the people,” he said.

For Benadyne Shaelabo, she hoped that the rising price of essential goods such as rice, eggs and sugar will be given prominence in the Budget.

She said the government needs to take proactive steps in overcoming this issue especially when it no longer commensurate with the cost of living of the majority of the B40 group.

“There is no denying that there are several programmes that have been introduced to the people to help them in this economy such as the Rahmah Sales programme, which allows B40 groups to purchase essential goods at a cheaper price.

“However, not everyone in this group will be able to participate in this initiative as there are those who live quite far from the participating retailers.

“Already burdened by the economy, they will not be willing to spend their energy, time and petrol to commute to the participating retailers just to purchase some items at a discount of only a few per cent,” said the 34-year-old freelancer.

She hoped that the government will try to reduce the cost of living through a price control mechanism.

Meanwhile, marketing officer Mu’izzulfiqar Matelee hoped that the government will announce good news for workers in the private sector in Budget 2024.

“With the current economic situation, there is no denying that there are many changes in the modernisation process.

“However, the salary scale is still at the same level as what it was in previous years, despite prices of goods as well as other commitments such as electricity and water bills skyrocketing.

“I hope that under Budget 2024, the government will examine and introduce appropriate mechanisms so as to increase wages involving the private sector,” he said.

Mu’izzulfiqar is also looking forward to hearing details on the implementation of targeted subsidies during the tabling of the Budget.

He hoped that subsidies for the B40 group will be improved by the government to help the people face the economic challenges during this recession. — Borneo Post Online