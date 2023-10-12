KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 12 — A total of 3,150 social media posts containing elements of fraud and phishing were blocked by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) from January 1 to September 30 this year, the Dewan Rakyat was told today.

Deputy Communications and Digital Minister Teo Nie Ching said the action involved 1,471 websites; 2,871 (Facebook); 254 (WhatsApp); 13 (Instagram); 11 (Telegram); and a video posted on TikTok.

Advertisement

“MCMC may have limited powers to investigate fraud cases, but it has the authority to delete or take down any fraudulent content when it receives information from the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM).

“MCMC will always work closely with PDRM to ensure that we can provide immediate assistance to fraud victims,” she said in response to a question from Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail (PH-Bandar Tun Razak) during the Question for Oral Answer session.

Advertisement

Dr Wan Azizah wanted to know the law enforcement measures in place to combat cyber threats, as cyber criminals are currently employing artificial intelligence to hack passwords, leak information and deceive users, resulting in data breaches and financial losses.

As a proactive step to address cyber threats, Teo said the Communications and Digital Ministry, through the Personal Data Protection Department (JPDP) was looking into amending the Personal Data Protection Act (Act 709).

She said among the proposed amendments to Act 709 to combat cyber threats were requiring data users to appoint a data protection officer, reporting data leakage incidents to the personal data protection commissioner and increasing the penalties for data users and data processors.

Advertisement

"At the same time, JPDP is planning to develop artificial intelligence guidelines to control and minimise the rate of access or use of AI related to personal data," she said.

Teo also said that the National Cyber Security Agency was in the midst of drafting a cyber security bill that aims to implement measures against cybercrime in line with the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 or the Criminal Procedure Code. — Bernama