KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 9 — Former Universiti Malaya (UM) student activist Wong Yan Ke said he will continue with his struggle to champion the oppressed despite being found guilty today by the Magistrates’ Court for insulting a university vice-chancellor by staging a protest during a convocation ceremony in 2019.

“Even though I have been found guilty, my fight continues. I shall not disregard the undeniable decline in the values of our universities.

“Today’s verdict carries profound significance as it transcends my personal struggle; it embodies the battle of the powerless against those in power and underscores the struggle for pluralism over racism,” he said in a statement today.

Wong was responding to his guilty verdict where he was earlier fined RM5,000 in default three months in jail for his protest during the university’s convocation four years ago.

The 27-year-old former civil engineering graduate said throughout the legal process, he has been reminded of the systemic oppression that students face.

During that time, Wong said the prosecution summoned a total of 13 witnesses, where 11 were from UM, including former vice-chancellor Datuk Abdul Rahim Hashim.

“Their testimonies portrayed critics and student movements with vehement disgust, painting me as a grave threat to public order.

“In stark contrast, when the former UM vice-chancellor engaged in political manoeuvring, made racist remarks, and tarnished the university’s reputation by organising the Malay Dignity Congress, they remained silent, with some even fervently defending his actions.

“This illustrates that as long as the Universities and University Colleges Act (UUCA) remains in effect, power imbalances will persist on campuses. Vice-chancellors will remain unaccountable and beholden to political interests and their overlords, allowing deceit to thrive within our institutions, leaving no room for dissenting voices.

“Despite my guilty verdict, I will persevere, as racism continues to plague Malaysian society,” said Wong.

Wong said he does not regret his past actions.

“I am a UM graduate, I am Chinese, but above all, I am a Malaysian by birth and upbringing.

“Confronted with the decay of university values and pervasive racism in our country, I refuse to take the path of least resistance or become a passive observer of these injustices.

“I will persist in my protest and exercise my freedom of expression that is enshrined in the Federal Constitution because I firmly believe that safeguarding free speech is vital to enabling citizens to scrutinise public affairs and hold those in power accountable.

“In the face of government monopolies on power, resources and violence, free speech remains our sole instrument to defend our rights,” he said.

Wong pointed out that it was through protest that we were able to mobilise public opinions and empower the public to shape our nation’s destiny rather than leaving it to the politicians.

“Only through protest can we protect the values of pluralism, liberty, equality, and democracy, and remain a human being who is free and equal in dignity and rights,” he said.

Earlier, Magistrate Illi Marisqa Khalizan meted out the sentence to Wong after she ruled that the defence had failed to cast reasonable doubt against the prosecution’s case today.

On April 5, last year, Wong was ordered to enter his defence after the prosecution successfully established a prima facie case against the former.

He was charged with intentionally humiliating and provoking the anger of the university’s vice-chancellor Abdul Rahim and guests, knowing that his actions could cause a public disturbance.

Wong had courted the university’s anger when he held up a banner that accused Abdul Rahim of racism and called for the latter’s resignation when receiving his scroll on stage at Dewan Tunku Canselor during UM’s 59th convocation.