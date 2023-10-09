KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 9 — University of Malaya (UM) graduate Wong Yan Ke was today fined by the Magistrates Court over his protest against the university’s vice-chancellor Datuk Abdul Rahim Hashim during his graduation ceremony in October 2019.

Berita Harian reported that Magistrate Court judge Illi Marisqa Khalizan meted out the fine, totalling RM5,000, to Wong after convicting him of an offence of provoking a breach of the peace over the protest which took place four years ago.

The court also ordered Wong to serve three months in prison if he failed to pay the fine.

Wong was previously ordered to enter his defence in April 2022 after prosecutors successfully proved a prima facie case against him.

He had initially pleaded not guilty two years earlier.

According to the charge, he is accused of humiliating Abdul Rahim and the guests present during the university’s 59th convocation with the knowledge of anger incited following the incident that would cause a breach of peace.

The charge, under Section 504 of the Penal Code, carries imprisonment which may extend to two years, or with fine, or both, upon conviction.

UM issued a press statement criticising Wong’s actions, which it said was a breach of protocol and had allegedly tarnished the university’s name.