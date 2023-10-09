KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 9 — The government has not awarded the second 5G network contract to any companies through direct negotiations, said Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

In denying that the contact had been awarded to China’s telecommunications giant, Huawei via direct negotiations, Fahmi said any parties interested in the tender bid can do so when the tender is opened.

“It is a commercial aspect and would be the same procedure that DNB (Digital Nasional Bhd) had gone through. It depends on when we will establish the second 5G entity. The board of directors will make the commercial decision,” he said.

“Whoever can provide the cheapest price, then the lowest price win. Right now there is nothing yet,” he said after officiating the World Post Day celebration at Pos Malaysia here today.

Fahmi said this when commenting on a statement by former deputy international trade and industry minister Ong Kiang Ming, who questioned the government’s decision to award the second 5G network contract to China’s biggest telecommunications company, Huawei via a direct negotiation.

Fahmi clarified that the speech by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim during the 2023 Malaysia Information and Communications Technology Summit organised by Huawei Technologies (M) Sdn Bhd last month was taken in the wrong context because the speech was based solely on the context of the summit.

In another development, Fahmi said discussions about regulating courier base prices to sustain the industry was in the final stage and that the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission would make an announcement once the decision is fanalised.

“In the past, we did not have a set base price but it was more of a guideline. Whether the same will be continued or a more stringent procedure introduced, will depend on the process and discussions that is going on,” he said.

Earlier, Fahmi launched a special postal stamp to commemorate the World Post Day and also flagged off vans and motorcycles using electricity in conjunction with the celebration themed ‘Kepercayaan Bersama: Bekerjasama Demi Masa Depan yang Selamat dan Terhubung’.

Also present were deputy minister of Communications and Digital Teo Nie Ching; KKD chief secretary Datuk Mohamad Fauzi Md Isa and deputy chief secretary (Infrastructure, Telecommunications and Digital Economy) Sivanesan Marimuthu. — Bernama