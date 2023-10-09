KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 9 — Bukit Bendera MP Syerleena Abdul Rashid has today called on Malaysians to stand united in advocating for increased representation of women to have an equal say in crafting policies that impact the nation.

She said in a country as diverse as Malaysia such representation matters, as having more women in political leadership positions can help to shape policies that promote gender equality and protect individual freedoms.

“Perhaps, if PAS-led Terengganu had women representatives to offer their perspective on policies, the outcome would have been very different for our female gymnasts.

“Since 2019, Terengganu has banned female gymnasts from participating in Sukma, citing concerns about their attire not adhering to Shariah standards.

“The disproportionate emphasis on clothing choices unmistakably exhibits patriarchal and misogynistic values, a deeply disturbing trend that must be called out and confronted,” Syerleena said in a statement today.

The DAP lawmaker was commenting on PAS-led Terengganu’s ban on female gymnasts from taking part in the upcoming Sukan Malaysia (Sukma), saying it is a sign of larger gender discrimination.

Syerleena said actively promoting and appointing more women to decision-making roles is not just a matter of equality, but simply a statement of commitment to progress.

She added that by showcasing women who have shattered glass ceilings and defied expectations, Malaysians can empower the next generation to do the same.

“In PAS-led Terengganu, where female role models in positions of authority are notably absent, the implications are far-reaching.

“Young girls, who often look up to leaders and decision-makers for guidance and inspiration, are left without prominent female figures to emulate.

“The absence of women in these influential roles can inadvertently reinforce stereotypes and restrict the aspirations of these young girls,” she said.

Syerleena pointed out it is deeply concerning that women who dare to pursue their athletic dreams have faced such backlash.

She said the derogatory comments and public scrutiny they endured are not only disrespectful, but also demonstrate a lack of understanding and empathy.

“The recent incident involving the gymnasts should serve as a wake-up call for society to be more accepting and respectful of individual choices.

“The toxic culture of criticism only deters women from reaching their full potential and this is the path our country must not succumb to.

“By fostering an environment where women can pursue their passions and careers without fear of criticism, Malaysia can move closer to realising its full potential as a progressive and inclusive nation,” she said.

Syerleena cautioned that the continuous appointment of men to oversee women’s affairs in the Terengganu state government raises significant questions about the fairness and effectiveness of policies that impact women’s rights.

She said this particularly includes issues such as dress codes and personal freedoms.

“For the sixth year in a row, the appointment of a man to oversee women’s affairs in PAS-led Terengganu is not just perplexing but also disheartening.

“It sends a clear message that the perspectives and concerns of women are not given the priority they deserve,” she said, adding that it also questions the legitimacy of policies and decisions that affect women when the very leaders responsible for these matters are overwhelmingly male.

The Terengganu state government came up with the controversial Entertainment, Cultural Performances, Tourism and Sports guidelines in March 2020 that recommended what Muslim and non-Muslim athletes and performers should and should not wear.

The guidelines asked the athletes and performers to dress courteously according to Shariah codes for Muslims, while non-Muslims should not wear outfits that are tight, short or revealing.

The guidelines were reportedly raised again during the Terengganu legislative assembly sitting two days ago by the state executive councillor of youth, sports and NGO development Hishamuddin Abdul Karim.

Terengganu’s gymnasts have since been transferred to its wushu team instead.