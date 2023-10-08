KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 8 — Rapid KL will provide a free shuttle van service (T851) from KL Sentral to the Parliament building from tomorrow until December 14 to address the shortage of parking bays during Parliament sittings.

According to a post on Rapid KL’s Facebook page, the shuttle service is for those with official business at Parliament.

“You can also use this service if you want to go to the Perdana Botanical Garden,” it said.

Rapid KL said that the frequency of the van service would be every 30 minutes during peak hours, from 7am to 10.30am and from 4.30pm to 8pm, and every 60 minutes during non-peak hours, from 11am to 4pm.

The Third Meeting of the Second Session of the 15th Parliament will commence tomorrow until November 30, and the Dewan Negara sitting will run from November 27 to December 14.

Last February, a free shuttle bus service from KL Sentral to the Parliament building was provided for everyone, including Members of Parliament, duty officers and media practitioners, to address the issues of parking shortages and traffic congestion. — Bernama