BENTONG, Oct 5 — Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate Datuk Amizar Abu Adam said anyone can come to campaign in the Pelangai state by-election, but do not spread slander.

Commenting on opposition leaders making their rounds in the final stage of the campaign, Amizar jokingly said the presence of outside visitors benefited the community here.

“Everyone is welcome. At least the economy of Pelangai will rise, the community here will be able to generate income, Alhamdulillah. Just don’t come and spread slander and talk bad about other people,” he told reporters when met at Felda Sungai Kemahal here today.

Among the leaders who are scheduled to attend the Ceramah Mega Perikatan Nasional (PN) tomorrow are chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang as well as former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

Meanwhile, Amizar reminded voters living outside Pelangai to make the best choice for the constituency and their families here.

“The important thing is that outside voters should understand that after voting, the only people left are their parents and friends here. Who wants to help them if they have any problem?” he said.

The Pelangai by-election, polling for which is on Saturday, is a three-cornered contest among Amizar, Kasim Samat of PN and Haslihelmy DM Zulhasni, an Independent candidate. — Bernama