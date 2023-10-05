PUTRAJAYA, Oct 5 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi today claimed four Pahang Perikatan Nasional (PN) assemblymen could defect to the unity government soon.

The Barisan Nasional chairman said it was PN that was at risk of losing its elected representatives despite its attempt to claim possible defections from his coalition’s side.

“There are 16 (BN) assemblymen and, God willing, we will keep Pelangai; and there are eight assemblymen from the Pakatan Harapan. The amount is more than enough to form a government,” he said.

Pahang has yet to enact its own anti-hopping legislation.

Today, Zahid said his coalition has received “inside information” that there were PN representatives who were keen to cross over.

“So, we hope the four come from them,” he told reporters after an event at Hotel Zenith here.

Yesterday, Pahang Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail reportedly said that he is confident that the state assembly would table an anti-hopping law soon, amid concerns of defections.

After PN suggested that a government change is possible if BN assemblymen crossed over, Wan Rosdy said the claim was a bid to mislead voters.

Earlier this week, PN chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin reportedly suggested that the coalition would be able to take over the Pahang administration if it wins the Pelangai by-election and hinted that PAS deputy president Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man would be nominated to be its menteri besar if this materialises.

The Pelangai state by-election this Saturday will see a three-cornered contest involving BN’s Datuk Amizar Abu Adam, PN’s Kasim Samat and independent candidate Haslihelmy DM Zulhasni.

The Pelangai by-election is being held following the death of Umno assemblyman and Pahang executive committee chairman Datuk Johari Harun in the plane crash near Bandar Elmina in Shah Alam on August 17.