KUNDASANG, Oct 5 — The Malaysia Competition Commission (MyCC) and the Enforcement Division of the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) have been instructed to contact Umno Youth chief Dr Muhamad Akmal Saleh regarding the alleged existence of a rice cartel.

Acting minister Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali said they had been instructed to gather information and any evidence to help further investigate the allegation.

He said the ministry viewed seriously any complaints that touch on the interests of the people, and that it welcomes cooperation from all parties.

“KPDN’s role and responsibility is in the enforcement of certain elements related to the Consumer Protection Act and the Trade Descriptions Act.

“However, if there are allegations regarding the rice cartel, the KPDN can carry out an investigation through MyCC, which has the power to investigate cartels under the Competition Act 2010,” he told reporters after closing the Science and Technology for Disaster Risk Reduction and Resilience (STDR3) Week and Community-Based Disaster Risk Management Using ICT Technology at Kem Wawasan here today.

On Monday, Dr Muhamad Akmal reportedly claimed the existence of a rice cartel selling local rice as broken rice at a higher rate. — Bernama