KUCHING, Oct 4 — Sarawak and Penang can collaborate in the information technology (IT) industry, Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg said today.

He said both states have their own strengths and can work together in order to strengthen the IT industry in Malaysia.

“Penang has a lot of IT plants, IT companies and factories. But Sarawak has a lot of energy.

“So, in terms of talent development we can work together,” Abang Johari told reporters after opening the 27th World Congress on Innovation and Technology (WCIT) and the 6th International Digital Economy Conference Sarawak (IDECS) here.

“Whatever it is, both Sarawak and Penang can boost Malaysia’s position forward with the contribution from the two states,” he said.

On the WCIT and IDECS, Abang Johari said they meant a lot to Sarawak as they have attracted experts in the IT industry from all over the world.

He said it is a very important aspect of IT as an enabler of economic future development as well as to train talents that are needed in the industry.

“We are very fortunate because the IT industry needs a lot of energy, especially the data centre, and we are supplying our energy from renewable sources and we are going to boost our energy productivity as we have the potential of producing 20,000 megawatts of power from our hydro,” he said.

He said the state government will definitely look into the recommendation of the WCIT and IDECS, such as making adjustments to the IT and digital economy agenda in the light of the changing landscape and environment.

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow and three Sarawak Deputy Premiers Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan and Datuk Seri Dr Sim Kui Hian were also present at the press conference.